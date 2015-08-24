BRIEF-AIA Group updates on management changes
* Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, a non-executive director has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director of co
Aug 24 Malin
* Two additional transactions substantially completes asset sourcing
* To invest minimum of $15 million, up to total of $20 million with hatteras venture partners (HVP)
* Committed up to $1 million in jaan health, a privately held, new york based, healthcare mobile technology company
* Malin CEO Adrian Howd will assume newly established role of chief investment officer
* Malin director Kelly Martin will assume the role of malin ceo
* Malin chairman John Given will take on a number of executive functions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 The Malaysian central bank does not have a target for what level it wants the ringgit currency to be at, Governor Muhammad Ibrahim said on Thursday.