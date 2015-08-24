UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
Aug 24 Kingspan
* H1 revenue up 39 percent to 1.24 billion eur, trading profit up 61 percent to 111.7 million eur
* Acquisitions contributed 26 percent to sales growth and 31 percent to trading profit growth in the period
* Interim dividend per share up 28 percent to 8.0 euro cents
* Kingspan CEO says has had exceptionally strong start to the year, optimistic about the FY outlook Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.