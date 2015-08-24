Aug 24 Kingspan

* H1 revenue up 39 percent to 1.24 billion eur, trading profit up 61 percent to 111.7 million eur

* Acquisitions contributed 26 percent to sales growth and 31 percent to trading profit growth in the period

* Interim dividend per share up 28 percent to 8.0 euro cents

* Kingspan CEO says has had exceptionally strong start to the year, optimistic about the FY outlook Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)