Aug 27 Grafton

* H1 revenue up 7 percent to £1.08 billion, operating profit up 21 percent to £61.2 million

* H1 operating profit margin increased to 5.6 percent from 5.0 percent, interim dividend up 20 percent to 4.5 pence

* Uk merchanting business delivered a good performance on positive economic backdrop

* Continued progress in irish businesses with strong profit growth in merchanting

* Grafton ceo says despite current challenges, well placed to progress in H2 towards delivery 7 percent operating margin

