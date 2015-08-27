Aug 27 Grafton
* H1 revenue up 7 percent to £1.08 billion, operating profit
up 21 percent to £61.2 million
* H1 operating profit margin increased to 5.6 percent from
5.0 percent, interim dividend up 20 percent to 4.5 pence
* Uk merchanting business delivered a good performance on
positive economic backdrop
* Continued progress in irish businesses with strong profit
growth in merchanting
* Grafton ceo says despite current challenges, well placed
to progress in H2 towards delivery 7 percent operating margin
* Average daily revenue from July 1 to august 23 up 3.7
percent in uk merchanting, 6.7 percent in ireland
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)