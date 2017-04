Aug 27 CRH Plc

* CRH CEO says likely only in first two to three years of 10 year recovery in u.s. Construction market

* CRH CEO says trading environments as expected in Lafargeholcim acquired assets in UK, Canada and Philippines

* CRH CEO says any acquisitions for next 12-24 months will be entirely funded from divestments