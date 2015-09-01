Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 CEO of Irish telecom firm eircom Richard Moat tells Reuters:
* Ireland's eircom CEO says certainly no plans at the moment to look again at an IPO, not on radar screen
* eircom CEO says wants to see further good quarters of revenue, earnings after Q4 revenues rose 5 pct y/y and then possibility of IPO could come back again
* eircom CEO says no talks regarding possible sale of company under way following takeover bid in May (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order