BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 (Reuters) -
* Moneta Money Bank, a freshly renamed from GE Money Bank , says prices IPO at CZK 68 per share, bottom of range
* Pricing confirms Reuters report on Thursday
* Estimated net proceeds for selling shareholder, GE, is CZK 16.99 billion
* Bank valued at 34.75 billion crowns($1.47 billion)
* 51 percent or 260.61 million shares sold in offering, additional 7.65 pct provided in overallotment option
* Conditional trading on Prague Stock Exchange starts on Friday
* Biggest Prague IPO since 2008 ($1 = 23.6930 Czech crowns)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: