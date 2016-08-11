Aug 11 New World Resources Plc

* Creditors committee agrees to pursue reorganisation of NWR coal mining unit OKD, company spokesman says

* "This is very positive news for OKD, for employees and hard coal mining in the Ostrava region," OKD spokesman Ivo Celechovsky says

* Court on Wednesday rejected biggest claim by Citibank representing holders of EUR 352 mln in NWR bonds guaranteed by OKD

* Court on Wednesday rejected biggest claim by Citibank representing holders of EUR 352 mln in NWR bonds guaranteed by OKD