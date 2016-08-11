BRIEF-Vousse Corp files for pre-insolvency proceedings
* Files for pre-insolvency proceedings for the company and its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SL, under 5 bis article
Aug 11 New World Resources Plc
* Creditors committee agrees to pursue reorganisation of NWR coal mining unit OKD, company spokesman says
* "This is very positive news for OKD, for employees and hard coal mining in the Ostrava region," OKD spokesman Ivo Celechovsky says
* Court on Wednesday rejected biggest claim by Citibank representing holders of EUR 352 mln in NWR bonds guaranteed by OKD
* News agency CTK quoted judge Petr Kula as saying court will approve reorganisation shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* board approved company to submit an application for business rehabilitation to Central Bankruptcy Court within february 15, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2kbSSjZ) Further company coverage:
HAMBURG, Jan 31 Several potential bidders have expressed an interest in German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.