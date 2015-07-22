Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
July 22 Reserve Bank Of India
* India central bank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2024 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 billion rupees for 2030 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2032 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1Ii4A3D Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: