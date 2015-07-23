BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals says plans to reduce headcount in France by About 50 people
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals announces planned reduction of french workforce
July 23 Starbucks Corp:
* Starbucks Corp, PepsiCo enter into agreement for marketing, sale, distribution of Starbucks Ready-To-Drink coffee, energy beverages in Latin America
* In 2016, some markets in Caribbean, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay to see Starbucks RTD coffee
* Starbucks Corp says over time, the companies plan to expand to other markets in Latin America
* Starbucks corp says starbucks will provide coffee expertise and PepsiCo will sell and distribute Starbucks RTD coffee and energy beverages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals announces planned reduction of french workforce
March 30 The burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to withdraw a proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.