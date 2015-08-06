UPDATE 1-Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds background, details)
Aug 5 XPO Logistics Inc:
* Q2 loss per share $0.89
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.16
* Q2 net revenue up 317.2 percent to $508.6 million
* Sees 2015 annual revenue run rate of at least $9.5 billion by Dec. 31, 2015
* Sees 2015 annual EBITDA run rate of at least $625 million by Dec 31, 2015
* Sees FY 2019 revenue of about $23 billion
* Sees FY 2019 EBITDA of about $1.5 billion
* Says in North America, working on securing some very large, multi-year last mile contracts that company is uniquely qualified to handle
* Says "in light of our M&A activity to date, we expect to exceed our 2017 targets two years ahead of plan" Source text for Eikon:
* Systemax further streamlines operations to increase focus on its profitable North American industrial products and France IT businesses