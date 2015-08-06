Aug 6 Reserve Bank Of India

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0023 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0033 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0054 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0054 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1JNsnJK Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)