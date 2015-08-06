BRIEF-Alba: LEM surpasses 95 pct stake threshold in Alba
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
Aug 6 Reserve Bank Of India
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0023 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0033 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0054 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0054 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1JNsnJK Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse