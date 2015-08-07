BRIEF-JPMorgan suspends YouTube advertising-spokeswoman
* JPMorgan Chase & Co suspends YouTube advertising, bank spokeswoman says Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry)
Aug 7 Reserve Bank Of India
* RBI accepts 34 bids for 19.98 billion rupees out of 128 bids for 84.56 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 38.53 percent on 9 bids at 2024 bond auction
* RBI accepts 100 bids for 59.95 billion rupees out of 244 bids for 178.30 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 7.9 percent on 16 bids at 2030 bond auction
* RBI accepts 31 bids for 29.94 billion rupees out of 145 bids for 91.32 billion rupees received at 2032 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 37.68 percent on 6 bids at 2032 bond auction
* RBI accepts 39 bids for 29.94 billion rupees out of 144 bids for 84.32 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 74.98 percent on 4 bids at 2044 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/1TaendU Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)
WARSAW, March 23 Poland's state insurance firm PZU said on Thursday it would stick to its core strategies and keep paying dividends, as it watched its share price fall sharply a day after it fired its chief executive.