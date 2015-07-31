BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - sec filing
July 31 Mapfre SA :
* Says to book a gross 190 million euro ($208 million) capital gain in 2015 from the sale of stakes in insurance units to Catalunya Banc, now part of BBVA
* The sale of the units was worth 606.8 million euros, Mapfre announced in April
* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor