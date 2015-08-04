Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 4 Spain's market regulator:
* Says share trading has been suspended in Jazztel
* Says suspension comes after petition from Orange
* French telecom group Orange said in June it would take Jazztel private after its $3.8 billion takeover. Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1ICEnIT] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order