Norway's oil fund wants CEO incentive plans scrapped -FT
April 6 Norway's sovereign wealth fund is pushing for a radical overhaul of chief executive pay, the Financial Times reported.
Aug 5 UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni says:
* bank focused on organic growth, particularly in Italy, when asked about press report it may buy Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena or Banca Popolare di Milano
* has no intention to review bank's position in Russia and Turkey Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
April 6 Norway's sovereign wealth fund is pushing for a radical overhaul of chief executive pay, the Financial Times reported.
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.