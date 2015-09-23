BRIEF-ABC Arbitrage FY net income rises to 30.5 million euros
* FY net income EUR 30.5 million ($33.12 million) versus EUR 24.2 million year ago
Sept 23 Care Property Invest NV :
* H1 net profit of 7.1 million euros vs loss of 0.9 million euros ($1.0 million) year ago
* H1 operating income 5.4 mln euros vs 5.2 mln euros year ago
* H1 net rental revenue 6.6 mln euros vs 6.3 mln euros year ago
* Expects to maintain same level of dividend as for FY 2014
* Says it acquired property in Tokyo, which is a building based near subway