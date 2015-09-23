Sept 23 Care Property Invest NV :

* H1 net profit of 7.1 million euros vs loss of 0.9 million euros ($1.0 million) year ago

* H1 operating income 5.4 mln euros vs 5.2 mln euros year ago

* H1 net rental revenue 6.6 mln euros vs 6.3 mln euros year ago

* Expects to maintain same level of dividend as for FY 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1jaCSNj

($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)