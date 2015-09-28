Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Cegedim SA :
* H1 operating income 15.0 million euros vs 16.2 million euros ($18.2 million) year ago
* H1 consolidated profit group share 24.2 million euros vs loss of 17.4 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 40.3 million euros vs 36.5 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 246.1 million euros vs 238.6 million euros year ago
* Confirms its expectation of like-for-like revenue growth from continuing activities of 2.5 pct for 2015
* Confirms its expectation of underlying EBIT growth of 10 pct
