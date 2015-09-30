BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals to acquire five gold exploration projects
* Will acquire five gold exploration projects located in Birimian-Age Greenstone Belts in Senegal
Sept 30 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA :
* H1 group operating loss 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) vs loss of 880,000 euros year ago
* H1 net loss group share 786,000 euros vs loss of 920,000 euros year ago


($1 = 0.8958 euros)
* Suda ltd - has amended terms of its convertible notes and has raised a net amount of $0.27m in new convertible notes in an over-subscribed offering