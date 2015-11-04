Nov 4 Smurfit Kappa

* Pre-Exceptional basic EPS growth of 20 percent year to date

* Year to date group corrugated volume growth of 6% year-on-year with 3% organic growth in europe

* Sequential ebitda increase of 7 percent, up 1 pct y/y with ebitda margins improving to 15% in the third quarter

* Based on current conditions, 2015 ebitda expected to be in line with market expectations Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)