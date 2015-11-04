UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
Nov 4 Smurfit Kappa
* Pre-Exceptional basic EPS growth of 20 percent year to date
* Year to date group corrugated volume growth of 6% year-on-year with 3% organic growth in europe
* Sequential ebitda increase of 7 percent, up 1 pct y/y with ebitda margins improving to 15% in the third quarter
* Based on current conditions, 2015 ebitda expected to be in line with market expectations Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Northern Trust Corp had shortcomings in its "living will" plans and has until year-end to update a proposal for how to unwind if it went bankrupt, U.S. regulators said on Friday as they granted an extension for four foreign banks to comply.