Nov 4 Glanbia

* Group revenue to end-Sept, including jvs, up 3.2 percent on reported basis, down 9.0 on constant fx

* Wholly owned revenue was up 9 percent on a reported basis and declined 4.9 percent on constant fx

* Reiterates 2015 guidance of 9 percent-11 pct growth (c25 percent reported) in adjusted eps

* In advanced discussions to expand cheese, whey production at new mexico facility by 25 percent, cost of 140 million eur Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)