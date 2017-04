Nov 9 Kingspan :

* Sales in nine months end-sept 2 billion eur, up 44% y/y (+34 percent pre currency)

* Underlying sales, pre currency and acquisitions, up 3 percent year to date and in Q3

* Considering current order book, revenue pattern is likely to continue over coming months

* Assuming current fx rates prevail, expect fy trading profit circa 250 million eur, +68 percent y/y

* Net debt at year-end forecast to be in the region of 380 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)