BRIEF-Shanghai Chinafortune cancels dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says to pay no dividend for 2016
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
Nov 17 Allied Irish Banks :
* Net Interest Margin (NIM), excluding ELG, Increased to 1.94 from 1.92 pct at end June
* Net loan book remained stable at 64 billion, performing loans, including positive fx, increased
* Core tier 1 ratio will be 12.2 percent, excluding preference shares, post proposed capital reorganisation
* Reduction of 2 billion eur in impaired loan balances since end june 2015 to 16 billion eur
* Expect lower provision writebacks in h2 versus h1 2015
* Profitability and capital generation trend continues
* Irish mortgage arrears declined by 19% in the nine months to september
* 6.2bn of new lending drawdowns to september 2015 - a 53 percent increase year on year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)