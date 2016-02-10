Feb 10 Smurfit Kappa :

* Q4 revenue falls 1 percent y/y to 2.089 billion euros, FY revenue 8.109 billion eur versus 8.083 billion

* Pre-exceptional FY EPS up 21 percent y/y, Q4 EBITDA margin 15.6 percent, FY dividend up 20 percent to 0.48 eur

* Pre-exceptional EBITDA up 11 percent y/y to 326 million euros, FY EBITDA up 2 percent to 1.182 billion

* Successful delivery of 75 ml euro cost take-out tatget, with new target of 75 million for 2016

* CEO says objective is to continue to deliver on our target of 15 percent ROCE through the cycle

* CEO says expects to deliver good earnings growth in 2016

* CEO Says this will, to some extent, be influenced by broader macro economic environment Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)