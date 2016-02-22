Feb 22 Bank Of Ireland
* Bank of Ireland FY underlying profit before tax of 1.2
billion euros versus 921 million euro profit a year ago
* Bank of Ireland customer loan impairment charge of 32 bps
versus 90 bps in 2014, cost/income ratio 53 percent
* Bank of Ireland fy net interest margin 2.19 bps, took 84
million eur of provision writebacks
* Bank of Ireland net loan book 85 bln eur vs 84 bln at
end-sept, 3.9 billion increase in core loan books
* Bank of Ireland fully loaded core tier 1 capital ratio
11.3 pct vs 10.6 pct at end-Sept, SREP 10.25 percent
* Bank of Ireland says aims to have sustainable dividend,
ambition is to re-commence payments in respect of FY 2016
* Bank of Ireland says aims for initial payment in first
half of 2017, dividend level and rate of progression will
reflect a range of factors
* Bank of Ireland says to commence dividend at modest level,
progressively building to ratio of around 50 percent of
sustainable earnings
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)