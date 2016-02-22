Feb 22 Kingspan

* Kingspan final dividend per share of 17.0 eur cent, total dividend for the year up 54 percent to 25.0 cent

* Kingspan says acquisitions contributed 35 percent to sales growth and 35 percent to trading profit growth in the year

* Kingspan says exchange rates have begun to drift somewhat and the course they may take for remainder of year remains uncertain

* Kingspan fy revenue up 47 percent to 2.77 billion eur, trading profit up 72 percent to 256 million eur

* Kingspan says 2016 has got off to a strong start, conscious of potential for noise in capital markets to influence our end markets in time Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)