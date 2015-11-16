UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Glanbia
* Agrees to acquire thinkThin, producer of protein enriched bars, for cash consideration of $217 million
* Says thinkThin, which primarily sells through U.S. mass retail channels, had net sales of $84 million in 12 months to end sept 2015
* Says aims to complete transaction prior to end of the 2015 financial year
* Says transaction will will be marginally earnings accretive in 2016 and will be funded by debt from existing facilities Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.