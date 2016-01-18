BRIEF-Petrowest Corporation announces waiver extension
Lenders extended waiver period for non-compliance with financial covenants under their respective loan agreements from April 13 to April 21
Jan 18 Aircraft lessor Aercap
* CEO Aengus Kelly says has seen no slowdown in demand for new fuel-efficient planes following fall in oil price
* Tells Airline Economics conference in Dublin that AerCap sees increased demand for older aircraft, but no sign of fall in interest for newer planes
Says sees significant and stable demand for aircraft in China
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter