BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says Yuan Xujun appointed as CEO
* Chen Jianye has informed board his decision to cease from position of chief executive officer
Nov 4 Natixis Sa
* BPCE says total capital adequacy ratio target revised upward to 18 percent for early 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Baord resolved Deja Tulananda, be appointed to be chairman of the board of executive directors