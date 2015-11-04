Nov 4 Natixis

* Natixis says it has entered into exclusive negotiations with 360 Corporate Finance, S.A.

* Says current 360 Corporate management would hold a minority stake alongside Natixis after transaction

* Natixis says the acquisition would fit into the strategic new frontier plan, developing Natixis advisory positioning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)