MOVES-Former Wealthfront CEO Nash joins Acorns board
NEW YORK, April 4 Adam Nash, the former chief executive of digital financial advice company Wealthfront, has joined the board of U.S. micro-investing app Acorns, the company said on Tuesday.
Dec 3 AXA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Denis Duverne says
* AXA does not give further guidance on dividend payout for 2015, says 45-55 pct target gives it flexibility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)
April 4 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd : * Says its Hong Kong unit will buy an investment firm for $1 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/81CP8h Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)