BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, says:
* Saturday's offer received from China's Fosun to buy a stake of at least 16.7 percent via a dedicated capital hike, with a possible further increase of the stake to up to 30 percent, is not considered hostile.
* "We see Fosun's proposal as an interesting offer by a very credible investor. We do not consider this as a hostile approach," a Millennium bcp spokesman tells Reuters.
* "They (Fosun) do not seek to gain control of the bank, but want a relevant shareholding position, which shows that there are important international investors out there who are ready to support Millennium bcp in the implementation of its strategic plan," the spokesman adds. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax