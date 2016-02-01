Feb 1 Ryanair

* CEO doubts will beat profit forecast; says current forecast dependent on there being no further terrorist attack in Europe and on a strong Easter period - video presentation

* CEO says will be 'some element of fall' in average fares in FY17; fuel price savings could fund a 10 percent fall in average fares, but Ryanair does not expect this to happen

* CEO says would 'especially' encourage holders of ADRs to participate in share buyback; sees 'real opportunity' to buy back and cancel ADRs

* CFO says if another terrorist attack in europe 'all bets will be off' in terms of average fare forecast; sees little risk from changes to EU schengen visa rules Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)