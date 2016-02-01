Feb 1 Ryanair
* CEO doubts will beat profit forecast; says current
forecast dependent on there being no further terrorist attack in
Europe and on a strong Easter period - video presentation
* CEO says will be 'some element of fall' in average fares
in FY17; fuel price savings could fund a 10 percent fall in
average fares, but Ryanair does not expect this to happen
* CEO says would 'especially' encourage holders of ADRs to
participate in share buyback; sees 'real opportunity' to buy
back and cancel ADRs
* CFO says if another terrorist attack in europe 'all bets
will be off' in terms of average fare forecast; sees little risk
from changes to EU schengen visa rules
(Reporting By Conor Humphries)