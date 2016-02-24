UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Glanbia
* Fy adjusted eps 79.14 cent, up 10.6% constant currency (up 29.4% reported)
* Outlook for 2016 is positive and we are guiding 8% to 10% growth in adjusted earnings per share, constant currency
* Ebita in the wholly owned business 271.0 million, up 10.5%, constant currency (up 29.9% reported)
* Recommended full year dividend of 12.1 cent per share, an increase of 10%.
* Year end net debt position 584.2 million compared to 510.4 million in 2014
* Ebita margins in the wholly owned business 9.8%, up 130 basis points, constant currency (up 160 basis points reported) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.