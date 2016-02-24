UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Glanbia
* Finance Director Mark Garvey says sees double-digit growth in group performance nutrition EBITA in 2016
* Fin director says sees performance nutrition market growing mid-single digits in U.S. in 2016; similar internationally
* Fin director sees dairy pricing reasonably soft at least to back end of 2016; hard to forecast when will turn
* Fin director says has over 300 million euro of M&A firepower from a debt perspective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.