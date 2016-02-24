Feb 24 Glanbia

* Finance Director Mark Garvey says sees double-digit growth in group performance nutrition EBITA in 2016

* Fin director says sees performance nutrition market growing mid-single digits in U.S. in 2016; similar internationally

* Fin director sees dairy pricing reasonably soft at least to back end of 2016; hard to forecast when will turn

* Fin director says has over 300 million euro of M&A firepower from a debt perspective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)