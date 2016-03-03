March 3 Allied Irish Banks

* FY profit before tax 1.9 billion euros versus 1.1 billion euro profit a year ago

* Total FY provision writeback of 925 million eur in H1 versus 185 million eur charge a year ago

* FY net interest margin 1.97 percent with q4 exit nim of 2.02, fully loaded core tier 1 ratio 13.0 percent

* Net loans 63 billion eur versus 63.8 billion eur end-June, impaired loans decreased to 13.1 billion eur

* 6.4 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90 days in arrears, 19.8 percent buy-to-let

* Operating expenses excluding levies down 8 percent y/y, cost income ratio 49 percent

* AIB says further 1.8 billion eur will be paid to state in july, results pave way for potential stake sale

* AIB CEO says prospect of 'brexit' fraught with economic uncertainty, full impact cannot be predicted

* AIB CEO says subdued, very competitive mortgage market presents challenge, as does prevailing low interest rates Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)