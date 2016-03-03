BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
March 3 Allied Irish Banks
* Allied Irish Banks CFO says aiming to increase net interest margin (NIM) to range of 2.20 to 2.40 percent
* Allied Irish Banks CFO says not disclosing supervisory review and evaluation (SREP), very comfortable with number and comfortably above the level Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: