March 8 Grafton
* Grafton adjusted FY operating profit up 15 percent to
£126.8 million, revenue up 6 percent to £2.21 billion
* Grafton operating profit margin increased by 40 bps to 5.7
percent, should see further progress towards 7 percent in 2016
* Grafton total 2015 dividend increased by 16 percent to
12.50 pence sterling
* Grafton expects to deliver organic growth in 2016, benefit
from exposure to strong Irish, Netherlands economies
* Grafton says downside risks to resilient UK domestic
demand, brexit referendum could weigh on confidence
* Jan, Feb daily like-for-like revenue up 5.8 percent in UK
merchanting, 11.5 percent Irish, 1.5 percent Belgium, 6.1
percent Netherlands
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)