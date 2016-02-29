DUBAI Feb 29 Allies of President Hassan Rouhani have won all 30 seats for the capital Tehran in Iran's parliamentary elections, final results announced on Monday showed.

"All 30 candidates who were on top of the list in the Tehran results yesterday made it to the new parliament," Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on state television.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)