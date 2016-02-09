Feb 9 UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni says:

* does not have time to think about whether his job is on the line, is totally focused on managing the bank

* decision to pay scrip dividend due to bank being prudent given "unexpectedly complicated" market conditions

* pleased by board statement of support, will "help me and the team carry on with determination" in a difficult year

* for the moment does not see risks with business plan targets despite market volatility

* on capital levels we are going in right direction and faster than what was indicated in our plan

* online bank Fineco has seen clear flight to quality inflows in January with opening of new deposits on a daily basis

* difficult to repeat in 2016 capital generation of 90 basis points achieved in 2015

* European banks are being hit by indiscriminate selloff, doesn't expect this to end in the short term Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)