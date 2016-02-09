Feb 9 UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni says:
* does not have time to think about whether his job is on
the line, is totally focused on managing the bank
* decision to pay scrip dividend due to bank being prudent
given "unexpectedly complicated" market conditions
* pleased by board statement of support, will "help me and
the team carry on with determination" in a difficult year
* for the moment does not see risks with business plan
targets despite market volatility
* on capital levels we are going in right direction and
faster than what was indicated in our plan
* online bank Fineco has seen clear flight to quality
inflows in January with opening of new deposits on a daily basis
* difficult to repeat in 2016 capital generation of 90 basis
points achieved in 2015
* European banks are being hit by indiscriminate selloff,
doesn't expect this to end in the short term
