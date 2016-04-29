BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
April 29 Quaestio chairman Alessandro Penati says:
* he does not know if the Atlante bank fund will be asked to underwrite the capital hike of Veneto Banca (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share