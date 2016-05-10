BRIEF-eQ Oyj Q4 operating profit up at EUR 4.2 million
* Q4 net revenue 9.2 million euros ($9.9 million) versus 8.8 million euros year ago
May 10 Unicredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni says:
* He is serene about his position, it's up to shareholders and board to decide on management change and there is no decision so far
* Bank could have exercised clauses to pull out of the Banca Popolare di Vicenza capital increase, but there was never a risk for UniCredit to end up with a big stake in the Vicenza-based lender
* There was no internal audit on Banca Popolare di Vicenza cash call underwriting, UniCredit board understood sense of operation
* Takes for granted that Pioneer deal with Spain's Santander will be closed although it is taking a long time, no reason to expect changes in terms of deal
* He expects no further restructuring charges in Austria this year
* Basler Versicherungen in Germany has completed transfer of closed portfolio held by German branch of Baloise Life Ltd to Frankfurter Leben Group
* Board approved co to exercise its call option on the 3.5 billion pesos lower tier 2 unsecured subordinated debt issued May 9, 2012