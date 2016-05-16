May 16 Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo tells analyst call:

* Company does not need any "external capital"

* Conversion of savings shares would create value but conditions to do it no longer there CFO Piergiorgio Peluso says:

* Sees 80 million euro in labour costs cuts this year, that number to remain constant in 2017, 2018

* Cost cutting plan will help reach stable domestic EBITDA this year which is ratings agencies' main concern Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)