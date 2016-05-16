Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 16 Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo tells analyst call:
* Company does not need any "external capital"
* Conversion of savings shares would create value but conditions to do it no longer there CFO Piergiorgio Peluso says:
* Sees 80 million euro in labour costs cuts this year, that number to remain constant in 2017, 2018
* Cost cutting plan will help reach stable domestic EBITDA this year which is ratings agencies' main concern Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)