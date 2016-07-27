Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 27 Telecom Italia:
* a company source clarifies broadband JV with Fastweb open to other commercial partners, not to equity investors
* CEO Flavio Cattaneo earlier said the JV was open to other partners, but he wasn't aware if there was any other party interested in investing in infrastructure
* Telecom Italia and Fastweb said on Tuesday they have agreed to create a joint venture that will invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) to help speed up the rollout of an ultrafast broadband network in 29 cities across Italy. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Paola Arosio)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)