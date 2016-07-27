UPDATE 2-Shares in British engineering group WS Atkins rally on merger talk
* CH2M approaches Atkins over potential $4 bln merger -the Times
July 27 Smurfit Kappa
* Q2 EBITDA up 10 percent y/y to 312 million euros, improved EBITDA margin of 15.3 percent
* H1 group corrugated packaging growth of 5 percent through solid organic volume growth
* Interim dividend increased by 10 percent to 22 euro cents per share
* Expects to have a good year with earnings growth for 2016
* Outlook against backdrop of higher than expected input costs, currency volatility and greater degree of macroeconomic risk Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* CH2M approaches Atkins over potential $4 bln merger -the Times
MAPUTO, Jan 30 Mozambique, which has vast offshore gas resources, has awarded gas development projects to Norway's Yara International, Shell Mozambique and GL Energy Africa, the National Petroleum Institute (NPI) said on Monday.
* Q4 net retail revenue increased by 4.8 percent year on year to 49.50 billion roubles ($825.34 million) from 47.24 billion roubles;