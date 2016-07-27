July 27 Smurfit Kappa

* Q2 EBITDA up 10 percent y/y to 312 million euros, improved EBITDA margin of 15.3 percent

* H1 group corrugated packaging growth of 5 percent through solid organic volume growth

* Interim dividend increased by 10 percent to 22 euro cents per share

* Expects to have a good year with earnings growth for 2016

* Outlook against backdrop of higher than expected input costs, currency volatility and greater degree of macroeconomic risk Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)