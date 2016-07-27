July 27 permanent tsb
* H1 profit before exceptional items and tax 117 million
euros, an improvement of 116 million over H1 2015
* H1 cost income ratio 87 percent versus 86 percent year
ago, anticipates further potential increases in regulatory costs
* H1 impairment write-back 61 million eur, 35 million from
change to house price inflation, expects charge H2
* Not possible to give precise date for completing UK
non-core transaction, talking to authorities
* Net interest margin (excluding ELG fees) 1.43 percent at
end-June versus 1.47 percent at end-March
* NPLs fell 0.4 billion eur from end-2015, fully loaded CET1
ratio 15.9 percent versus 15.4 percent end-march
* H1 new mortgage lending increased by 4 percent
year-on-year to 211 million euros
* Challenges remain in mortgage market, regulatory costs and
uk referendum outcome
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)