Aug 22 Kingspan

* H1 revenue up 19 percent y/y to 1.47 billion euros, trading profit up 50 percent to 167.3 million euros

* H1 trading margin of 11.4 percent, up 240 bps y/y, interim dividend per share up 25 percent to 10.0 euro cents

* Kingspan says pass through of raw material increases in Q2, q3 remains foremost challenge for rest of 2016

* Kingspan says 126 million euros paid for acquisition of two further businesses after period end

* Kingspan says Q2 order intake momentum continuing into current period, expect a solid performance in H2

* Kingspan says group revenue since June 30 comfortably ahead y/y, order intake in uk up 7 percent with robust longer term project pipeline