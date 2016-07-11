BRIEF-Yomiuri Land's group operating profit for April-Dec likely slid 40% on year to around 1.4 bln yen - Nikkei
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei
July 11 Qatar CEO:
* says 'we will not go for IPO in next 10 years,' said it is 'out of question'
* says may be short term hit to UK economy due to Brexit, but confident in economic leadership of conservative government (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.