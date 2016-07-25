July 25 Ryanair

* CFO says does not see any change in strategy of returning cash to shareholders in wake of Brexit

* CEO says does not see any planned share buybacks in 2016, but company wants discretion to act in event of undue short-term dips in share price

* CFO says 75 percent of bookings in place for Q2 (to end Sept), says better than main rivals Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)