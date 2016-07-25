BRIEF-Nidec buys drive-motor and power generator business from Emerson Electric Co
* Says it completed acquisition of drive-motor and power generator business from the U.S.-based firm Emerson Electric Co
July 25 Ryanair
* CEO says sees 'similar level of shareholder return' in 2017 to this year's 'nearly 1 billion'
* CEO says unclear if 2017 return to shareholders 100 percent share buyback or part share buyback and part special dividend
* CEO says may communicate decision on returning cash to shareholders at Feb 2017 results, depending on profitability
* Says does not see return in excess of 1 billion euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens is seeing high volatility and caution in power-generation markets due to political uncertainty, it said after reporting a 40 percent drop in quarterly orders in its Power and Gas division.
NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India is a "bright spot" in the world economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said as he unveiled his annual budget on Wednesday, adding that the impact on growth from the government's cash crackdown would wear off soon. Delivering his fourth budget address to parliament, Jaitley vowed to spend more on rural areas, infrastructure and poverty alleviation in what he called a budget for the poor. Here are the highlights of Jaitley's budget for the 2017