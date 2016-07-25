July 25 Ryanair

* CEO says sees 'similar level of shareholder return' in 2017 to this year's 'nearly 1 billion'

* CEO says unclear if 2017 return to shareholders 100 percent share buyback or part share buyback and part special dividend

* CEO says may communicate decision on returning cash to shareholders at Feb 2017 results, depending on profitability

* Says does not see return in excess of 1 billion euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)