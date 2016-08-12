Aug 12 Fbd

* Says group combined operating ratio 101 percent in H1; continues to target a sub-100% cor by Q4 2016

* Reports 3.7m loss before tax in first half of 2016; 'firmly on track' for full year profitability in 2017

* Calls for substantial reform to tackle claims and cost inflation in Ireland

* Says gross written premium of 181m down 2% in H1, largely driven by a reduction in broker business

* Says capital levels within target range of 110%-130% of solvency capital requirement

* Says average premium rate increases of 11%, offset by an 7% decline in policy volume from direct operations

* Says Brexit introduces uncertainty, but does not expect to be materially affected in the near term by currency